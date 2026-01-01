Deploy MaxKB in one click installation.
Open-source RAG platform for building AI knowledge base agents from your documents and data sources.
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What you can build with MaxKB
MaxKB ایک اوپن سورس پلیٹ فارم ہے جو Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) سے چلنے والے انٹرپرائز AI نالج بیس ایجنٹس بنانے کے لیے ہے۔ یہ PDF، Word، Excel، Markdown، اور HTML کو ویکٹر ایمبیڈنگز میں پروسیس کرتا ہے اور انہیں آپ کی پسند کے LLM — OpenAI، Claude، Llama، Qwen، DeepSeek، یا ایک لوکل ماڈل سے جوڑتا ہے۔ ایک بصری ورک فلو انجن ٹیموں کو کوڈ لکھے بغیر ذہین Q&A ایجنٹس تعینات کرنے کی سہولت دیتا ہے۔
MaxKB کو اپنے VPS پر خود ہوسٹ کرنے سے ملکیتی دستاویزات، کسٹمر کے تعاملات، اور کاروباری معلومات مکمل طور پر آپ کے انفراسٹرکچر کے اندر رہتی ہیں، جس سے فی کوئری کلاؤڈ کے اخراجات ختم ہو جاتے ہیں جبکہ آپ کو ماڈل کے انتخاب اور ڈیٹا کی رازداری پر مکمل کنٹرول حاصل ہوتا ہے۔
Key features of MaxKB
RAG-Powered Q&A
Automatically processes documents into vector embeddings to provide accurate, source-grounded answers for complex queries.
Multi-Format Ingestion
PDF، Word، Excel، Markdown، HTML، اور سادہ ٹیکسٹ امپورٹ کرتا ہے — اس کے علاوہ آن لائن مواد سے نالج بیس بنانے کے لیے ویب کرالنگ بھی کرتا ہے۔
Model Flexibility
Works with OpenAI, Claude, Llama, Qwen, DeepSeek, and locally hosted models so you choose the best fit for cost and privacy.
Visual Workflow Engine
Orchestrate multi-step AI processes and integrate agents into customer service or HR systems without writing code.
API Integration
Full REST API and embed snippets make it straightforward to add the AI agent to any existing website or application.
Why run MaxKB on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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