Up to 69% off for Local Deep Research

Deploy Local Deep Research in one click installation.

Self-hosted AI research assistant that runs iterative deep research workflows using cloud LLM providers.

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Rs.2,099/mo
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Deploy Local Deep Research in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Local Deep Research

63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099/mo
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Renews at Rs.3,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699/mo
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Renews at Rs.4,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699/mo
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Renews at Rs.8,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399/mo
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Renews at Rs.14,799/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.3,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.4,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.8,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.14,799/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Local Deep Research

Local Deep Research ایک اوپن سورس AI ریسرچ اسسٹنٹ ہے جس کے 7,200 سے زیادہ گٹ ہب اسٹارز ہیں جو آپ کے اپنے انفراسٹرکچر پر کثیر الجہتی ریسرچ ورک فلو چلاتا ہے۔ یہ سوالات کی منصوبہ بندی کرتا ہے، ویب پر ذرائع اکٹھے کرتا ہے، خامیوں پر نظر رکھتا ہے، اور حوالہ جات کے ساتھ رپورٹس تیار کرتا ہے — بالکل اسی طرح جیسے تجارتی ڈیپ ریسرچ پروڈکٹس، لیکن اس میں آپ کو مکمل کنٹرول حاصل ہوتا ہے کہ کون سا ماڈل اور کون سے سرچ انجن کام کریں گے۔

یہ ڈیپلائمنٹ Local Deep Research کو آپ کے ترجیحی کلاؤڈ LLM فراہم کنندہ — OpenRouter، OpenAI، Anthropic، یا کسی بھی OpenAI-کمپیٹیبل اینڈ پوائنٹ — سے جوڑتا ہے اور SearXNG کے ساتھ ایک پرائیویسی کا احترام کرنے والے سرچ بیک اینڈ کے طور پر آتا ہے، تاکہ ریسرچ کے سوالات اور جمع شدہ ذرائع آپ کے VPS پر رہیں جبکہ ماڈل انفرنس آپ کی پسند کے فرنٹیر فراہم کنندہ کے خلاف چلتا ہے۔

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Local Deep Research

Iterative deep research

Plans queries, follows up on gaps, and aggregates sources into structured reports with citations rather than single-shot answers.

Cloud LLM providers

Works with OpenRouter, OpenAI, Anthropic, and any OpenAI-compatible endpoint — switch providers and models from the web UI without restarting the container.

Private search backend

Ships with SearXNG so research queries are aggregated from dozens of search engines without exposing them to commercial trackers.

Your data remains secure.

Research history, generated reports, and configuration live on your VPS — only model inference calls leave the server, encrypted in transit to your chosen provider.

Cited, exportable reports

Every claim is linked back to its source so reports can be reviewed, verified, and exported for downstream use.

Web-based configuration

Model providers, API keys, and search settings are managed through the built-in settings page — no editing config files on the server.

Why run Local Deep Research on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

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I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

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Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

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Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

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Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

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The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

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