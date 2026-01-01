Deploy LiteLLM with one-click installation.
Unified AI gateway providing OpenAI-compatible API access to 100+ LLMs from any provider.
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What you can build with LiteLLM
LiteLLM ایک اوپن سورس AI گیٹ وے ہے جو ہر LLM کو وہی OpenAI-compatible API فراہم کرتا ہے، تاکہ آپ کی ایپلیکیشنز OpenAI، Anthropic، Google، Azure، AWS Bedrock، اور 100+ دیگر فراہم کنندگان کے درمیان کوڈ میں تبدیلی کیے بغیر سوئچ کر سکیں۔ یہ ایک ہی ایڈمن انٹرفیس سے لوڈ بیلنسنگ، خودکار فیل اوور، ورچوئل API کی مینجمنٹ، اخراجات کی ٹریکنگ، اور ریٹ لمیٹنگ کو سنبھالتا ہے۔
LiteLLM کو خود ہوسٹ کرنے سے آپ کی API کیز اور استعمال کا ڈیٹا آپ کے اپنے انفراسٹرکچر کے اندر رہتا ہے، مشترکہ پراکسی سروسز کی تھروٹلنگ اور ریٹ کیپس کو ختم کرتا ہے، اور آپ کی ٹیم کو تمام LLM استعمال کے لیے ایک مرکزی کنٹرول پین فراہم کرتا ہے — جو AI کے اخراجات اور تعمیل کو بڑے پیمانے پر منظم کرنے والی تنظیموں کے لیے ضروری ہے۔
Key features of LiteLLM
100+ LLM Providers
Access OpenAI, Anthropic, Google Gemini, Azure, AWS Bedrock, and dozens more through a single unified API endpoint.
Load Balancing & Failover
Distribute requests across multiple providers and automatically failover to backups when a provider is unavailable.
Spend Tracking & Budgets
Monitor LLM costs in real time and set per-user or per-team budget limits to prevent runaway API spending.
Virtual Key Management
Issue scoped virtual API keys to teams and applications with fine-grained access controls and usage tracking.
Advanced Routing
Route requests by cost, latency, or custom rules to always use the best model for each request type.
Why run LiteLLM on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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