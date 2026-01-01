Up to 69% off for LibreChat

Deploy LibreChat in one click installation.

Open-source AI chat platform providing a unified interface for OpenAI, Anthropic, Google Gemini, and local models.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
Rs.2,099/mo
Choose plan
30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy LibreChat in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for LibreChat

63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.3,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.4,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.8,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.14,799/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.3,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.4,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.8,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.14,799/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with LibreChat

LibreChat ایک سیلف ہوسٹڈ ChatGPT متبادل ہے جس کے 15,000 سے زیادہ GitHub ستارے ہیں جو آپ کو متعدد AI فراہم کنندگان کے ساتھ تعامل کے لیے ایک واحد، نفیس انٹرفیس فراہم کرتا ہے۔ یہ OpenAI GPT ماڈلز، Anthropic Claude، Google Gemini، Azure OpenAI، اور Ollama کے ذریعے مقامی طور پر ہوسٹ کیے گئے ماڈلز کو سپورٹ کرتا ہے — یہ سب ایک ہی تعیناتی سے، مختلف وینڈر ڈیش بورڈز کے درمیان سوئچ کیے بغیر۔

یہ ٹیمپلیٹ مکمل LibreChat اسٹیک کو بنڈل کرتا ہے: گفتگو کے ذخیرہ کے لیے MongoDB، مکمل ٹیکسٹ چیٹ ہسٹری کی تلاش کے لیے MeiliSearch، اور RAG دستاویز کے سوالات کے لیے ایک PostgreSQL ویکٹر ڈیٹا بیس۔ اسے اپنے VPS پر چلانے سے حساس گفتگو آپ کے انفراسٹرکچر پر رہتی ہے جبکہ آپ کو API کیز، صارف تک رسائی، اور لاگت کے انتظام پر مکمل کنٹرول حاصل ہوتا ہے۔

Get started
What you can build with {name}

Key features of LibreChat

Multi-Provider AI Access

Connect OpenAI, Anthropic, Google Gemini, Azure OpenAI, and local Ollama models and switch between them in a single chat session.

RAG Document Queries

Upload documents and query them with any connected AI model using the built-in pgvector-powered retrieval pipeline.

Conversation Search

Find past chats instantly with full-text search powered by MeiliSearch across your entire conversation history.

User Management

Register multiple users with email/password login, manage API key access centrally, and track per-user token consumption.

Complete Privacy

All AI conversations and uploaded documents stay on your VPS — no third-party data collection beyond the AI provider APIs you choose.

Why run LibreChat on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Recommended server location:

Checking...

Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
Get started
Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

Get started

Explore more apps to deploy

9router

9router

AI API routing proxy with token optimization for 40+ LLM providers

Select
Agent Zero

Agent Zero

Open-source AI agent framework with multi-agent cooperation and persistent memory

Select
Dify

Dify

Open-source platform for building LLM applications with RAG, agents, and workflows

Select
See all applications

We care about your privacy

This website uses cookies that are needed for the site to work properly and to get data on how you interact with it, as well as for marketing purposes. By accepting, you agree to store cookies on your device for ad targeting, personalization, and analytics as described in our Cookie policy.