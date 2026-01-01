Label Studio is indeed the most widely-used open-source platform for data labeling. It boasts more than 27,000 stars on GitHub and facilitates annotation across all key data types, including text, images, audio, video, HTML, time series, and even multi-modal combinations. Teams leverage this platform to develop top-notch training datasets, utilizing its customizable labeling templates, ML-assisted annotation features, and robust inter-annotator agreement metrics.

By opting to self-host Label Studio on your very own Virtual Private Server (VPS), you ensure that all your sensitive training data â€” be it medical images, crucial financial documents, or proprietary business content â€” remains completely secure within your own infrastructure. The best part is, there are absolutely no per-user or per-annotation charges involved. This particular deployment setup integrates Label Studio seamlessly with PostgreSQL 16, guaranteeing dependable storage for all your projects and annotations.