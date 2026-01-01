Kotaemon is a clean, customizable RAG-based document question-answering tool that connects to the LLM of your choice â€” from OpenAI and Azure to a self-hosted Ollama instance. Upload PDFs, Word documents, spreadsheets, and images, then ask questions and receive answers backed by exact citations from the source material.

Unlike cloud-based document AI services, self-hosting Kotaemon keeps your files private on your own VPS. The full image variant in this template adds Tesseract OCR, LibreOffice format parsing, and multi-modal document handling, making it suitable for scanned PDFs, Office files, and image-heavy documents.