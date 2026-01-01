Up to 69% off for Kiwix-serve

Deploy Kiwix-serve in one click installation.

Self-hosted offline reader for Wikipedia, Gutenberg, Stack Exchange, and thousands of ZIM archives.

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Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
Rs.2,099/mo
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Deploy Kiwix-serve in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Kiwix-serve

63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.3,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699/mo
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Renews at Rs.4,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.8,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.14,799/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.3,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.4,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.8,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.14,799/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Kiwix-serve

Kiwix-serve is the official HTTP server from the Kiwix project that turns ZIM archives into a fast, searchable, browser-accessible library. ZIM is an open compressed archive format that captures entire websites â€” Wikipedia, Project Gutenberg, Stack Exchange, TED talks, MDN, Khan Academy, and hundreds of others â€” for fully offline reading.

Self-hosting Kiwix-serve on a VPS gives you a permanent, always-online reference library that does not depend on the public internet, original site uptime, or upstream paywalls. Drop ZIM files into the data volume from the official Kiwix library and the server hot-reloads them, exposing a unified web interface with full-text search across every archive you load.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Kiwix-serve

Hot-reload ZIM library

Naye ZIM files ko data volume mein daalein aur kiwix-serve unhein built-in library monitor ke zariye khud-ba-khud utha lega â€” kisi restart ki zaroorat nahin.

Full-text search

Search across every loaded archive with an integrated full-text index, including suggest-as-you-type for fast lookups across Wikipedia or any other ZIM.

Bring-your-own content

Choose any ZIM from the official Kiwix catalog â€” full Wikipedia, Project Gutenberg, Stack Exchange dumps, MDN, Khan Academy, TED, and many more reference archives.

Optimized for offline reading

ZIM compression storage ko kam rakhta hai aur lookups ko tez, isliye ek single VPS massive reference archives ko external dependencies ke baghair serve kar sakta hai.

Embedded OPDS catalog

Exposes an OPDS feed of your library so Kiwix mobile and desktop readers can discover and download titles directly from your server.

Bootstrapped on first boot

An optional ZIM download URL automatically fetches your first archive at deploy time, so the server becomes browsable the moment it comes online.

Why run Kiwix-serve on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
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Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

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Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

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Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

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