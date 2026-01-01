Deploy KitchenOwl in one click installation.
Self-hosted shared grocery list, recipe manager, and meal planner that keeps the whole household in sync from any device.
Choose a VPS plan for KitchenOwl
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with KitchenOwl
KitchenOwl ایک اوپن سورس سیلف ہوسٹڈ گروسری لسٹ، ریسیپی، اور کھانے کی منصوبہ بندی کی ایپ ہے گھرانوں کے لیے۔ Flask بیک اینڈ Flutter ویب اور موبائل UI کے ساتھ مل کر کام کرتا ہے تاکہ خریداری کی فہرستیں، پینٹری کا سامان، اور محفوظ شدہ ریسیپیز کو ہر گھر کے فرد کے آلات پر حقیقی وقت میں ہم آہنگ رکھا جا سکے — دکان میں فون، کچن میں ٹیبلٹس، اور کہیں بھی لیپ ٹاپ۔
اپنے VPS پر KitchenOwl کو سیلف ہوسٹ کرنے سے خریداری کی عادات، ریسیپی کے مجموعے، اور گھر کے معمولات آپ کے کنٹرول کردہ انفراسٹرکچر کے اندر رہتے ہیں بجائے اس کے کہ کسی مفت درجے کے SaaS کے جو صارفین کی خریداری کے ڈیٹا سے پیسہ کماتا ہے۔ سنگل کنٹینر ڈیپلائمنٹ کم وسائل کے استعمال کے لیے SQLite کے ساتھ آتا ہے، لامحدود گھرانوں اور ریسیپیز کو سپورٹ کرتا ہے، اور اسٹور میں فہرست میں ترمیم کے لیے iOS اور Android پر موبائل ایپس کے ساتھ مربوط ہوتا ہے۔
Key features of KitchenOwl
Shared shopping lists
Real-time synchronized shopping lists across phones, tablets, and laptops so everyone sees the same list while shopping or planning.
Recipes and meal planning
Save recipes (or import them from URLs), plan meals on a calendar, and auto-generate a shopping list from selected recipes.
Pantry tracking
Track items already on hand so meal planning can subtract them from the generated shopping list and avoid duplicate purchases.
Multiple households
Manage individual households on a single system, each with its own separate lists, recipes, and members, suitable for shared homes or extended families.
iOS and Android apps
First-party mobile apps connect to your self-hosted instance for fast list updates, offline shopping, and barcode-style item entry.
Smart suggestions
Item suggestions and aisle-aware sorting speed up list creation by learning the items your household tends to buy together.
Why run KitchenOwl on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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