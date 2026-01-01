Deploy Karaoke Eternal in one click installation.
Self-hosted karaoke party platform where guests queue songs from their mobile browsers using QR codes.
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What you can build with Karaoke Eternal
Karaoke Eternal is a fully self-hosted karaoke party platform that turns any screen into a karaoke display. Guests join a room by scanning a QR code and queue songs directly from their mobile browser — no app installation required. The host controls playback from any browser, while multiple independent rooms let you run simultaneous sessions with separate queues.
Supported formats include MP3+G tracks with CDG lyrics, zipped MP3+G, MP4 karaoke videos, and WebGL visualizations for tracks without lyrics. Media and settings are stored in an embedded SQLite database with no external database service required. Initial admin setup completes on first access through the web interface. Self-hosting on your VPS keeps your karaoke library private and always available whenever a party starts.
Key features of Karaoke Eternal
Mobile Song Queuing
Guests scan a QR code and queue songs directly from their mobile browser — no app to download or account to create.
Multiple Party Rooms
Run simultaneous karaoke sessions in independent rooms, each with its own queue and player, ideal for large venues or events.
CDG and Video Support
Play CDG-synchronized MP3+G tracks, MP4 karaoke videos, and WebGL visualizations for tracks without lyrics overlays.
Live Queue Updates
Hosts and guests see the live queue update in real time across all devices connected to the same room.
No App Required
The entire karaoke experience runs in the browser — guests queue songs and hosts manage playback without installing anything.
Why run Karaoke Eternal on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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