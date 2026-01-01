Karakeep is a modern, self-hosted bookmark manager designed for thorough information archiving. Beyond just saving URLs, it captures notes, images, PDFs, and complete page content with automatic metadata extraction. AI-powered tagging and summarization â€” using OpenAI or local Ollama models â€” automatically organizes your collection, while Meilisearch-powered full-text search ensures instant retrieval even with thousands of saved items.

Self-hosting Karakeep on your own VPS ensures your browsing history and saved content remain entirely private. There are no per-bookmark charges, no storage limits, and no third-party access to your data. Browser extensions for Chrome and Firefox, along with mobile apps for iOS and Android, keep everything in sync across all your devices.