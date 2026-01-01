Deploy Jotty in one-click installation.
Lightweight, file-based note-taking and task manager with Kanban boards and Markdown support â€” no database required.
Choose a VPS plan for Jotty
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Jotty
Jotty is a minimalist, self-hosted productivity tool that stores everything in Markdown and JSON files â€” no database to maintain. It pairs a TipTap WYSIWYG editor for rich notes and checklists with Kanban boards and basic time tracking, covering daily task management without unnecessary complexity.
Running Jotty on your own VPS means your notes and task lists stay private, accessible from any device, and free from subscription fees. Multi-user support with an admin panel lets families or small teams share one instance with separate note collections and optional collaborative sharing via links.
Key features of Jotty
File-Based Storage
Notes and tasks are saved as Markdown and JSON files â€” easy to back up, version-control, or migrate without proprietary export tools.
Rich Text Editor
TipTap-powered WYSIWYG editor supports Markdown, syntax-highlighted code blocks, and drag-and-drop checklists for productive note-taking.
Kanban Boards
Visualize task workflows with Kanban-style project boards and built-in time tracking, without deploying a heavyweight project management platform.
Multi-User Access
Admin panel supports multiple user accounts with separate note collections and shareable links for selective collaboration.
Why run Jotty on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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