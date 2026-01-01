Joplin Server is the self-hosted synchronization backend for the popular open-source Joplin note-taking app. It provides a secure, private hub for synchronizing notes, to-dos, notebooks, and attachments across desktop, mobile, and terminal clients â€” without relying on third-party cloud services like Dropbox or OneDrive.

Hosting Joplin Server on your own VPS means your personal knowledge base stays entirely under your control. You set the storage limits, define backup policies, and choose whether to enable end-to-end encryption â€” no subscription fees, no data mining, and no platform lock-in.