Deploy Imaginary in one click installation.
Fast, scalable HTTP microservice for high-performance image processing powered by libvips.
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What you can build with Imaginary
Imaginary is an open-source HTTP microservice written in Go that performs high-performance image processing operations such as resize, crop, rotate, watermark, format conversion, and smart cropping. Backed by libvips, it processes images several times faster than ImageMagick or GraphicsMagick while using significantly less memory.
Self-hosting Imaginary on your VPS gives you a private, low-latency image processing service for your own websites, mobile apps, and pipelines, with no per-request fees and no third-party data exposure. It is ready to integrate via a simple HTTP API and supports API key authorization, URL signing, throttling, and CORS for safe public exposure.
Key features of Imaginary
libvips performance
Process JPEG, PNG, WEBP, HEIF, and TIFF images up to 8x faster than ImageMagick with a low memory footprint.
Rich image operations
Resize, crop, smart-crop, rotate, zoom, watermark, blur, and convert formats through a single HTTP endpoint per operation.
Pipeline transformations
Chain multiple independent image transformations in one HTTP request to render derivatives without extra round trips.
API key and URL signing
Protect the service with API key authorization and HMAC URL signatures to prevent abuse when exposed to public clients.
Concurrency throttling
Built-in HTTP throttle limits concurrent requests per second to keep the service responsive under heavy traffic.
Remote URL sources
Fetch and process images directly from remote HTTP sources or a mounted local directory using query parameters.
Why run Imaginary on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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