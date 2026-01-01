HFS (HTTP File Server) is a lightweight, self-hosted file sharing server that turns your VPS into a fully functional file sharing hub accessible from any browser. It provides a clean, responsive web interface for browsing, downloading, and uploading files without requiring any client software installation.

With built-in user accounts, per-folder access control, bandwidth throttling, and a virtual file system, HFS gives you complete control over who can access which files. Self-hosting on your own VPS means unlimited storage and bandwidth with no monthly per-user fees.