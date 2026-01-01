Deploy HedgeDoc in one click installation.
Open-source real-time collaborative Markdown editor for teams to write, review, and share documents together.
Choose a VPS plan for HedgeDoc
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with HedgeDoc
HedgeDoc is an open-source collaborative Markdown editor where multiple people can write and edit the same document simultaneously with live cursor tracking and instant synchronization. Beyond basic Markdown, it supports embedded diagrams via Mermaid and PlantUML, math formulas via KaTeX, syntax-highlighted code blocks for over 100 languages, and a presentation mode that turns any note into a slide deck.
Self-hosting HedgeDoc on your VPS keeps sensitive documentation, internal architecture decisions, and proprietary notes within your own infrastructure — no per-user fees, no third-party data access, and full control over authentication methods including LDAP, OAuth, and SAML for enterprise environments.
Key features of HedgeDoc
Real-Time Collaboration
Multiple authors edit the same document simultaneously with live cursor positions and instant updates, keeping remote teams synchronized without merge conflicts.
Diagrams & Math
Embed Mermaid, Graphviz, and PlantUML diagrams alongside KaTeX math expressions directly in Markdown, making HedgeDoc ideal for technical and academic documentation.
Presentation Mode
Convert any Markdown document into a slide deck with a single click, eliminating the need for separate presentation software for internal talks and demos.
Flexible Permissions
Set documents to public, protected, or private and control who can view, comment, or edit — from open community wikis to confidential internal specs.
Enterprise Auth Support
Integrate with LDAP, OAuth providers, SAML, and local accounts, enabling teams to sign in using their existing corporate credentials without the need to manage separate passwords.
Why run HedgeDoc on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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