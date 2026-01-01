Deploy HandBrake in one click installation.
Open-source video transcoder accessible from any browser, with batch conversion and automatic watch-folder processing.
Choose a VPS plan for HandBrake
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with HandBrake
HandBrake sab se zyada istemal hone wala open-source video transcoder hai, jo taqreeban har video format ko modern, widely compatible outputs jaise MP4 aur MKV mein tabdeel kar sakta hai. Yeh deployment HandBrake ko Docker container ke andar chalata hai aur iska mukammal graphical interface aapke browser par noVNC ke zariye stream karta hai — desktop installation ki koi zaroorat nahi. Aapko HandBrake ka mukammal UI milta hai, jismein iske tamam encoding presets, subtitle support, chapter markers, aur hardware acceleration options shamil hain, jo kisi bhi modern browser wale device se accessible hain.
Container mein ek watch folder feature shamil hai jo aapke designated input directory mein daale gaye kisi bhi video files ko khud-ba-khud convert kar deta hai, jis se aapke VPS par unattended batch jobs chalana aasan ho jata hai.
Key features of HandBrake
Browser-based GUI
The full HandBrake desktop interface streams directly to your browser via noVNC — access it from anywhere without installing any software locally.
Automatic Watch Folder
Files placed in the watch folder are automatically queued and converted in the background, enabling unattended batch processing without manual interaction.
Broad Format Support
Accepts virtually any video source format and converts to MP4, MKV, or WebM with precise control over codecs, bitrates, resolution, and audio tracks.
Encoding Presets
Dozens of built-in presets target specific devices and quality levels — from streaming-optimized profiles to high-quality archival encodes — reducing setup time.
Subtitle and Chapter Support
Import, burn in, or pass through subtitle tracks and chapter markers during conversion, preserving metadata from the original source file.
Why run HandBrake on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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