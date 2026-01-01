GitBucket is a Scala-based open-source Git platform that provides a familiar GitHub-style experience on infrastructure you control. It includes repository hosting, pull requests, issues, wikis, and an account model that mirrors GitHub conventions, allowing existing teams to adopt it without needing retraining.

Running on the JVM with an embedded H2 database right out of the box, GitBucket requires no external services to get started and can be scaled up through plugins for LDAP authentication, CI integrations, and external databases. Self-hosting ensures your source code, access tokens, and audit history remain within your VPS rather than with a third-party SaaS.