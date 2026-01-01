GeoNetwork is a standards-based, open-source catalog application built to manage spatially referenced resources across organizations. Developed under the OSGeo foundation, it provides metadata editing, federated search, and an embedded map viewer that work with ISO 19115/19139, Dublin Core, and OGC API Records out of the box.

Self-hosting GeoNetwork keeps full control over sensitive geospatial datasets, harvesting credentials, and access policies on your own VPS. This template bundles PostGIS for relational storage and Elasticsearch for fast indexed search, so the catalog is production-ready the moment it boots.