Deploy FitTrackee in one click installation.
Self-hosted outdoor activity tracker for GPX uploads, route maps, and workout statistics across running, cycling, and hiking.
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What you can build with FitTrackee
FitTrackee is a self-hosted outdoor activity tracker built for runners, cyclists, hikers, and anyone who records GPX traces on a sports watch, phone, or GPS device. Upload activity files, visualize routes on interactive maps, and review distance, elevation, speed, and duration statistics â€” all on infrastructure you own, with no third-party fitness platform collecting your movement data.
Running FitTrackee on a VPS keeps your training history, location traces, and personal records private and portable. Multi-user support, a documented REST API, optional weather data per workout, and ActivityPub-based federation make it a practical alternative to Strava or Garmin Connect for individuals, small clubs, and privacy-conscious athletes.
Key features of FitTrackee
GPX file uploads
Import GPX traces from sports watches, phones, and GPS devices to build a private archive of every outdoor activity.
Interactive route maps
Visualize each workout on OpenStreetMap-based maps with full track replay, zoom, and per-segment detail views.
Activity statistics
Track distance, duration, elevation gain, average speed, and pace across all recorded workouts and time periods.
Multi-sport support
Log running, cycling, hiking, skiing, and other outdoor sports in a single timeline with per-sport summaries.
REST API and federation
A documented REST API and optional ActivityPub federation let you script integrations and share activities across the fediverse.
Multi-user privacy controls
Host accounts for family, friends, or club members with per-activity visibility settings and admin-managed registration.
Why run FitTrackee on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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