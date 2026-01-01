FitTrackee is a self-hosted outdoor activity tracker built for runners, cyclists, hikers, and anyone who records GPX traces on a sports watch, phone, or GPS device. Upload activity files, visualize routes on interactive maps, and review distance, elevation, speed, and duration statistics â€” all on infrastructure you own, with no third-party fitness platform collecting your movement data.

Running FitTrackee on a VPS keeps your training history, location traces, and personal records private and portable. Multi-user support, a documented REST API, optional weather data per workout, and ActivityPub-based federation make it a practical alternative to Strava or Garmin Connect for individuals, small clubs, and privacy-conscious athletes.