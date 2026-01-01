Deploy Ente in one click installation.
End-to-end encrypted، اوپن سورس فوٹو اور ویڈیو بیک اپ مشترکہ البمز اور آن ڈیوائس مشین لرننگ کے ساتھ۔
Choose a VPS plan for Ente
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Ente
Ente ایک مکمل طور پر اوپن سورس، اینڈ ٹو اینڈ انکرپٹڈ فوٹو اور ویڈیو سروس ہے جو پرائیویسی کو ترجیح دیتی ہے۔ ہر فائل آپ کے ڈیوائس پر انکرپٹ کی جاتی ہے اس سے پہلے کہ وہ سرور تک پہنچے، تاکہ صرف آپ اور وہ لوگ جنہیں آپ واضح طور پر مدعو کرتے ہیں، آپ کی یادیں دیکھ سکیں۔
اپنے VPS پر Ente کو خود ہوسٹ کرنے سے آپ کو بنیادی ڈیٹا بیس اور S3-کمپیٹیبل آبجیکٹ سٹوریج کی مکمل ملکیت حاصل ہوتی ہے، جبکہ وہی پالش شدہ ویب، موبائل، اور ڈیسک ٹاپ کلائنٹس استعمال ہوتے ہیں جو پبلک سروس استعمال کرتی ہے۔ فیملی البمز، پبلک لنکس، آن ڈیوائس فیس ریکگنیشن، اور لامحدود سٹوریج سب ایک تھرڈ پارٹی کے بجائے آپ کے کنٹرول میں رہتے ہیں۔
Key features of Ente
End-to-end encryption
ہر تصویر اور ویڈیو آپ کے ڈیوائس پر کرپٹوگرافیکلی آڈٹ شدہ پرائمیٹیوز کا استعمال کرتے ہوئے اپ لوڈ ہونے سے پہلے انکرپٹ کی جاتی ہے، تاکہ نہ تو سرور اور نہ ہی کوئی اور آپ کی لائبریری کو پڑھ سکے۔
Cross-platform clients
نیٹو آئی او ایس اور اینڈرائیڈ ایپس، میک او ایس، ونڈوز اور لینکس کے لیے ڈیسک ٹاپ ایپس، اس کے علاوہ ایک ویب ایپ آپ کی لائبریری کو خودکار بیک گراؤنڈ بیک اپ کے ساتھ ہر جگہ قابل رسائی رکھتی ہے۔
Shared family albums
Family members ke saath shared albums banayein ya public links bhejein jismein optional passwords aur expiry ho, aur yeh sab underlying files ko plaintext mein expose kiye baghair.
On-device face recognition
Machine learning runs entirely on the client to group people, detect objects, and power semantic search without ever sending unencrypted data to the server.
S3-compatible storage
Built-in MinIO bucket stores objects locally on the VPS and can be swapped for Backblaze B2, Wasabi, or any S3-compatible provider when libraries grow.
Open-source clients
Every component, including mobile and desktop apps, is source-available and independently auditable so you can verify the cryptography for yourself.
Why run Ente on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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