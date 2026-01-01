Deploy Eclipse Hawkbit in one click installation.
Open-source IoT update management for rolling out firmware and software to fleets of connected edge devices.
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What you can build with Eclipse Hawkbit
Eclipse Hawkbit ایک ڈومین-آزاد بیک-اینڈ فریم ورک ہے جو IP-based نیٹ ورکس سے منسلک محدود ایج ڈیوائسز، گیٹ ویز، اور کنٹرولرز کو سافٹ ویئر اپ ڈیٹس فراہم کرنے کے لیے ہے۔ جاوا اور اسپرنگ پر بنایا گیا، یہ سرور-سائیڈ انفراسٹرکچر فراہم کرتا ہے جس کی فلیٹ آپریٹرز کو صنعتی پیمانے پر اوور-دی-ایئر اپ ڈیٹس کو شیڈول کرنے، ہدف بنانے اور مانیٹر کرنے کے لیے ضرورت ہوتی ہے۔
اپنے VPS پر Hawkbit کو خود ہوسٹ کرنے سے ڈیوائس انوینٹریز، آرٹیفیکٹ بائنریز، اور رول آؤٹ ٹیلی میٹری آپ کے کنٹرول میں رہتی ہے، بغیر کسی فی ڈیوائس فیس یا وینڈر لاک-اِن کے۔ یہ ڈیوائسز کے لیے ڈائریکٹ ڈیوائس انٹیگریشن API اور آپ کے اپنے ٹولز سے مہمات کو منظم کرنے کے لیے ایک مینجمنٹ API فراہم کرتا ہے۔
Key features of Eclipse Hawkbit
Targeted rollouts
Define rollout groups by device attributes and progress updates in controlled waves with success thresholds and automatic rollback triggers.
Artifact repository
Upload, version, and serve firmware images, OS packages, and application bundles from a built-in artifact store with checksum verification.
Direct Device API
Devices poll the DDI REST interface to fetch assigned updates, report progress, and acknowledge installation results without bespoke transport code.
Multi-tenant ready
Isolate device fleets, users, and software repositories per tenant — useful for managing customer deployments or separating product lines.
Management REST API
Drive rollouts, targets, distribution sets, and software modules programmatically to integrate with CI/CD pipelines and existing operations tooling.
RabbitMQ event bus
Stream device state changes and rollout events to RabbitMQ so downstream systems can react in real time without polling the database.
Why run Eclipse Hawkbit on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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