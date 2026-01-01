Deploy Dufs in one click installation.
Lightweight self-hosted file server with a clean web UI, WebDAV support, and per-path access control.
Choose a VPS plan for Dufs
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Dufs
Dufs aik halka phulka open-source file server hai jo aap ko aik saaf web interface ke zariye files browse karne, upload karne, download karne aur manage karne ki ijazat deta hai. Yeh WebDAV ko support karta hai, is liye aap apni storage ko Windows, macOS, ya Linux par kisi bhi standard file manager client ka istemal karte hue network drive ke tor par mount kar sakte hain — connecting device par kisi extra software ki zaroorat nahi.
Apne VPS par Dufs ko self-host karne se aap ki files us infrastructure par rehti hain jis par aap ka mukammal control hota hai, baghair kisi cloud storage fees ke, baghair kisi vendor file-size limits ke, aur aap ke data tak kisi third-party access ke. Har directory ke liye read-write ya read-only access rules configure karein, credentials ke sath paths ko protect karein, aur built-in Traefik integration ke zariye HTTPS par files ko mehfooz tareeqay se share karein.
Key features of Dufs
Web file browser
Browse, upload, download, rename, and delete files from any browser without installing additional client software.
WebDAV protocol
Apne Dufs server ko Windows, macOS, ya Linux par built-in OS WebDAV support istemal karte hue ek native network drive ke taur par mount karen.
Per-path access control
Apply distinct read-write or read-only rules to different directories, each protected by individual credentials.
File search and preview
Search across your stored files by name and preview common formats such as images, text, and video directly in the browser.
Single container
Runs as a single lightweight container with no external database — easy to back up, migrate, and maintain.
Why run Dufs on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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