Up to 69% off for Dufs

Deploy Dufs in one click installation.

Lightweight self-hosted file server with a clean web UI, WebDAV support, and per-path access control.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
Rs.2,099/mo
Choose plan
30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Dufs in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Dufs

63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.3,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.4,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.8,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.14,799/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.3,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.4,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.8,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.14,799/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Dufs

Dufs aik halka phulka open-source file server hai jo aap ko aik saaf web interface ke zariye files browse karne, upload karne, download karne aur manage karne ki ijazat deta hai. Yeh WebDAV ko support karta hai, is liye aap apni storage ko Windows, macOS, ya Linux par kisi bhi standard file manager client ka istemal karte hue network drive ke tor par mount kar sakte hain — connecting device par kisi extra software ki zaroorat nahi.

Apne VPS par Dufs ko self-host karne se aap ki files us infrastructure par rehti hain jis par aap ka mukammal control hota hai, baghair kisi cloud storage fees ke, baghair kisi vendor file-size limits ke, aur aap ke data tak kisi third-party access ke. Har directory ke liye read-write ya read-only access rules configure karein, credentials ke sath paths ko protect karein, aur built-in Traefik integration ke zariye HTTPS par files ko mehfooz tareeqay se share karein.

Get started
What you can build with {name}

Key features of Dufs

Web file browser

Browse, upload, download, rename, and delete files from any browser without installing additional client software.

WebDAV protocol

Apne Dufs server ko Windows, macOS, ya Linux par built-in OS WebDAV support istemal karte hue ek native network drive ke taur par mount karen.

Per-path access control

Apply distinct read-write or read-only rules to different directories, each protected by individual credentials.

File search and preview

Search across your stored files by name and preview common formats such as images, text, and video directly in the browser.

Single container

Runs as a single lightweight container with no external database — easy to back up, migrate, and maintain.

Why run Dufs on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Recommended server location:

Checking...

Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
Get started
Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

Get started

Explore more apps to deploy

AList

AList

Self-hosted file list and WebDAV server with support for 30+ storage backends

Select
AnonUpload

AnonUpload

AnonUpload aik secure anonymous file sharing application hai jise database ki zaroorat nahi hoti.

Select
ArchiveBox

ArchiveBox

خود میزبانی والا انٹرنیٹ آرکائیونگ حل جو ویب صفحات اور میڈیا کو محفوظ رکھتا ہے

Select
See all applications

We care about your privacy

This website uses cookies that are needed for the site to work properly and to get data on how you interact with it, as well as for marketing purposes. By accepting, you agree to store cookies on your device for ad targeting, personalization, and analytics as described in our Cookie policy.