Diun (Docker Image Update Notifier) is a lightweight command-line interface (CLI) tool that monitors your Docker images and notifies you instantly when a new version is released to the registry. It offers support for Docker Hub, GitHub Container Registry, GitLab, Quay, and private registries, performing checks based on a customisable cron schedule with jitter to distribute the workload efficiently.

By self-hosting Diun on your Virtual Private Server (VPS), it operates continuously alongside your containers, having complete access to the Docker socket for automated container discovery. This setup allows you to manage your own notification routingâ€”including Slack, Discord, email, webhooks, and other optionsâ€”without transmitting image metadata to external monitoring services.