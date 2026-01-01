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Open-source headless CMS jo kisi bhi SQL database ko auto-generated REST aur GraphQL APIs ke saath wrap karta hai.
Choose a VPS plan for Directus
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Directus
Directus is a flexible, open-source headless CMS that sits on top of any SQL database and instantly provides a dynamic REST and GraphQL API alongside an intuitive admin interface. Unlike CMS platforms that impose rigid content structures, Directus lets you model data exactly the way your application needs it â€” then generates a full API automatically, with no code required.
Self-hosting Directus on your own VPS keeps your content, media assets, and user data completely under your control. You avoid per-seat pricing, API rate limits, and the risk of vendor lock-in, while gaining the flexibility to extend the platform with custom extensions, webhooks, and integrations tailored to your workflow.
Key features of Directus
Auto-generated APIs
Every data model you create instantly produces REST and GraphQL endpoints, eliminating manual API development work.
Intuitive admin interface
Non-technical users can manage content, media, and structured data through a polished interface without touching code.
Role-based permissions
Define granular access rules per role, collection, and field to control exactly who can read or write which data.
Real-time subscriptions
WebSocket-based subscriptions let client applications react to data changes instantly without polling.
Extensible architecture
Custom hooks, modules, and display components allow you to tailor Directus to any content workflow or integration requirement.
Why run Directus on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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