DHIS2 is recognized as the world's largest open-source health information management system, implemented in over 70 countries to meticulously capture, analyze, and report routine health data, immunization records, disease surveillance information, and logistics data. Developed by the University of Oslo and a global consortium of public-sector partners, it serves as the foundational support for national health programs, benefiting approximately 2.4 billion individuals.

Opting to self-host DHIS2 on your dedicated Virtual Private Server (VPS) ensures that sensitive patient and program data remains entirely under your control and jurisdiction. Furthermore, it enables you to customize metadata, dashboards, and integrations to precisely align with local operational requirements and workflows, and effectively circumvents the per-user fees typically associated with proprietary Health Management Information System (HMIS) vendors.