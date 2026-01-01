Deploy CVAT in one click installation.
Open-source web tool for annotating images and videos at scale for computer vision teams.
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What you can build with CVAT
CVAT (Computer Vision Annotation Tool) is a browser-based annotation platform specifically designed for annotating images, videos, and 3D point clouds utilized for training computer vision models. Unlike general-purpose annotation applications, each feature is optimized for the workflow of ML engineers: keyframe interpolation for video, semi-automatic segmentation, model-assisted pre-labeling, and review/QA pipelines for distributed annotator teams.
Self-hosting CVAT on your own VPS retains training datasets, raw imagery, and project metadata within your infrastructure instead of uploading sensitive data to a third-party SaaS. Initially developed by Intel and currently maintained by CVAT.ai, it facilitates annotation pipelines for thousands of computer vision teams globally.
Key features of CVAT
Image and video labeling
Bounding boxes, polygons, polylines, keypoints, cuboids, and semantic masks across both still images and video sequences with keyframe interpolation.
AI-assisted annotation
Interactive segmentation, model-assisted pre-labeling, and tracker support reduce manual click count by running detection and SAM-style models inline.
Team workflows
Project, task, and job hierarchy with annotator, reviewer, and manager roles plus quality control reports for distributed labeling teams.
Open dataset formats
Import and export COCO, Pascal VOC, YOLO, Cityscapes, ImageNet, KITTI, Open Images, and a dozen other dataset formats out of the box.
Quality and consensus
Built-in quality reports, ground-truth comparison, and consensus jobs catch annotation drift before bad labels reach model training.
REST API and SDK
Full REST API and official Python SDK plus CLI let you integrate CVAT into existing MLOps pipelines and automate dataset operations.
Why run CVAT on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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