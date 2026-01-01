CVAT (Computer Vision Annotation Tool) is a browser-based annotation platform specifically designed for annotating images, videos, and 3D point clouds utilized for training computer vision models. Unlike general-purpose annotation applications, each feature is optimized for the workflow of ML engineers: keyframe interpolation for video, semi-automatic segmentation, model-assisted pre-labeling, and review/QA pipelines for distributed annotator teams.

Self-hosting CVAT on your own VPS retains training datasets, raw imagery, and project metadata within your infrastructure instead of uploading sensitive data to a third-party SaaS. Initially developed by Intel and currently maintained by CVAT.ai, it facilitates annotation pipelines for thousands of computer vision teams globally.