Deploy Cronicle in one click installation.
Multi-server task scheduler and job runner with a visual web interface for managing recurring automation.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Cronicle
Cronicle is a powerful, multi-server task scheduler that brings the reliability of cron to a modern, visual management interface. It allows you to schedule scripts, commands, and programs on a recurring basis, with full visibility into execution history, real-time logs, and task dependencies. Unlike raw cron jobs, Cronicle provides a centralized interface for managing automation across your entire infrastructure.
The platform supports distributed execution across multiple servers, automatic load balancing, and retry mechanisms for failed jobs. Self-hosting Cronicle on your VPS ensures scheduled tasks run on dedicated resources with guaranteed execution timing, full root-level access for system integrations, and complete ownership of your automation configuration and logs.
Key features of Cronicle
Multi-Server Distribution
Distribute task execution across multiple servers with automatic load balancing and failover for reliable automation at scale.
Visual Job Management
Web-based interface with calendar and timeline views makes it easy to schedule, monitor, and manage all recurring tasks from one place.
Task Dependencies
Define complex workflows where tasks trigger other tasks in sequence, enabling multi-step automation pipelines with conditional execution.
Comprehensive Logging
Captures real-time output and full execution history for every job, making it easy to audit runs and diagnose failures.
Plugin System
Extend Cronicle with plugins to integrate external services, add custom executors, and support specialized automation scenarios.
Why run Cronicle on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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