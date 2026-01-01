Countly is an open-source, privacy-first analytics and engagement platform trusted by thousands of teams for tracking product performance and user behavior across mobile, web, desktop, and IoT applications. Its plugin-based architecture lets you enable only what you need — from session tracking and crash reporting to push notifications and remote configuration — without bloating your deployment.

Self-hosting Countly gives you complete ownership of your analytics data, with no third-party data sharing, no sampling limits, and no per-event pricing. Run it on your own VPS to keep sensitive user behavior data entirely within your infrastructure and meet GDPR and privacy compliance requirements.