Deploy Countly in one click installation.
Privacy-first product analytics platform for tracking user journeys across mobile, web, and desktop applications.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Countly
Countly is an open-source, privacy-first analytics and engagement platform trusted by thousands of teams for tracking product performance and user behavior across mobile, web, desktop, and IoT applications. Its plugin-based architecture lets you enable only what you need — from session tracking and crash reporting to push notifications and remote configuration — without bloating your deployment.
Self-hosting Countly gives you complete ownership of your analytics data, with no third-party data sharing, no sampling limits, and no per-event pricing. Run it on your own VPS to keep sensitive user behavior data entirely within your infrastructure and meet GDPR and privacy compliance requirements.
Key features of Countly
Cross-platform tracking
Collect sessions, events, and user journeys from mobile (iOS, Android), web, and desktop apps using official SDKs for React Native, Flutter, Unity, and more.
Crash reporting
تمام پلیٹ فارمز پر ایررز اور کریشز کو کیپچر اور تجزیہ کریں، مکمل اسٹیک ٹریسز اور متاثرہ صارفین کی تعداد کے ساتھ تاکہ فکسز کو ترجیح دینے میں مدد مل سکے۔
Push notifications
Send targeted push notifications to iOS and Android users directly from the dashboard, with audience segmentation and delivery tracking.
Remote configuration
Update app behavior in real time without releasing a new version, using remote config key-value pairs tied to specific user segments.
Compliance Hub
Handle GDPR consent management and data subject requests — including data export and deletion — from a single built-in interface.
Why run Countly on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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