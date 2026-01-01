Deploy Collabora Online with a single-click installation.
Self-hosted online office suite based on LibreOffice that lets teams co-edit documents, spreadsheets, and presentations in the browser.
Choose a VPS plan for Collabora Online
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Collabora Online
Collabora Online ایک سیلف ہوسٹڈ آن لائن آفس سوٹ ہے جو LibreOffice ٹیکنالوجی پر مبنی ہے اور مکمل طور پر براؤزر میں چلتا ہے۔ ٹیمیں Word، Excel، اور PowerPoint دستاویزات کو براہ راست Nextcloud، Seafile، یا Pydio Cells جیسی فائل اسٹوریج ایپ سے کھولتی ہیں اور انہیں لائیو کرسرز، کمنٹس، ٹریک چینجز، اور فوری پریویوز کے ساتھ حقیقی وقت میں شریک ترمیم کرتی ہیں — کسی ڈیسک ٹاپ کلائنٹ، Microsoft 365، یا Google Workspace کی ضرورت نہیں۔
Collabora کو اپنے VPS پر سیلف ہوسٹ کرنے سے ہر دستاویز، اسپریڈشیٹ، اور پریزنٹیشن آپ کے کنٹرول کردہ انفراسٹرکچر پر رہتی ہے۔ اسے اس کیٹلاگ میں موجود فائل اسٹوریج ایپس میں سے کسی ایک کے ساتھ جوڑیں تاکہ آپ کی ٹیم کو کلاؤڈ آفس سوٹس کا ایک مکمل آن پریمیس متبادل ملے، جس میں مکمل فائل فارمیٹ مطابقت اور کوئی فی صارف فیس نہ ہو۔
Key features of Collabora Online
Real-time collaboration
Multiple users edit the same Word, Excel, or PowerPoint file at once with live cursors, comments, and instant change synchronization.
Microsoft Office compatibility
Open and save .docx, .xlsx, and .pptx files without conversion loss thanks to native LibreOffice rendering of OOXML formats.
Integrates with file storage
Nextcloud, Seafile, Pydio Cells، اور دیگر WOPI-aware فائل سرورز کے ساتھ بغیر کسی کوڈ کی تبدیلی کے ہوسٹ ایپ میں پلگ ان ہو جاتا ہے۔
Track changes and comments
Review documents with track-changes mode, inline comments, suggestions, and version history familiar from desktop office suites.
Mobile and tablet friendly
Touch-optimized editor interface works on phones, tablets, and Chromebooks so contributors can edit from any device.
Why run Collabora Online on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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