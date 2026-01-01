Deploy CitrineOS in one click installation.
Open-source OCPP 2.0.1 charging station management system for electric vehicle network operators.
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What you can build with CitrineOS
CitrineOS LF Energy ka aik open-source charging station management system (CSMS) hai jo OCPP 2.0.1 protocol ke gird banaya gaya hai, aur is mein OCPP 1.6 ke liye backwards support bhi shamil hai. Server EV chargers se WebSocket messages ko route karta hai, transactions aur configuration ko PostgreSQL mein PostGIS ke saath mehfooz karta hai, aur operator integrations ke liye Hasura layer ke zariye REST aur GraphQL APIs faraham karta hai.
Apne VPS par CitrineOS ko self-host karne se station telemetry, driver authorizations, aur transaction history aapke apne control mein rehti hai, bajaye iske ke woh kisi vendor cloud mein ho. Hasura GraphQL console aapko charging station data ko seedha browser mein query aur manage karne ki ijazat deta hai, jabke OCPP WebSocket ports chargers ke connect hone ke liye khule rehte hain.
Key features of CitrineOS
OCPP 2.0.1 native
Implements the latest Open Charge Point Protocol with certified core and advanced security profiles, plus backwards compatibility for OCPP 1.6 stations.
GraphQL data console
Hasura خود بخود CitrineOS سکیمہ پر ایک ٹائپڈ GraphQL API اور کنسول تیار کرتا ہے، جو سیشنز، میٹر ویلیوز، اور اسٹیشن کی حیثیت پر حقیقی وقت میں سوالات کو ممکن بناتا ہے۔
Modular message router
Decorator-driven module system routes OCPP messages through RabbitMQ, so authorization, transactions, and reporting modules scale independently of the WebSocket layer.
GraphQL data access
Hasura automatically generates a typed GraphQL API over the CitrineOS PostgreSQL schema, exposing real-time subscriptions for sessions, meter values, and station status.
S3-compatible storage
Built-in MinIO instance stores firmware images, station logs, and certificate bundles via the standard S3 API, ready to swap for AWS S3 or GCS later.
Why run CitrineOS on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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