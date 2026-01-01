Up to 69% off for ChiefOnboarding

Deploy ChiefOnboarding in one click installation.

Open-source employee onboarding platform that automates HR workflows and Slack integrations for new hires.

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Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
Rs.2,099 /mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy ChiefOnboarding in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for ChiefOnboarding

63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for Rs.50,376 (regular price Rs.134,376). Renews at Rs.3,399/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for Rs.64,776 (regular price Rs.170,376). Renews at Rs.4,099/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for Rs.88,776 (regular price Rs.283,176). Renews at Rs.8,099/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for Rs.177,576 (regular price Rs.499,176). Renews at Rs.14,799/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for Rs.50,376 (regular price Rs.134,376). Renews at Rs.3,399/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for Rs.64,776 (regular price Rs.170,376). Renews at Rs.4,099/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for Rs.88,776 (regular price Rs.283,176). Renews at Rs.8,099/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for Rs.177,576 (regular price Rs.499,176). Renews at Rs.14,799/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with ChiefOnboarding

ChiefOnboarding ایک مفت، اوپن سورس ملازم آن بورڈنگ پلیٹ فارم ہے جو HR ٹیموں اور مینیجرز کو نئے ملازمین کے پورے سفر کو خودکار بنانے میں مدد کرتا ہے — پری-بورڈنگ چیک لسٹس سے لے کر اکاؤنٹ پروویژننگ اور ٹاسک اسائنمنٹس تک۔ نئے ملازمین اپنی آن بورڈنگ ایک ویب پورٹل کے ذریعے یا براہ راست Slack بوٹ کے ذریعے مکمل کر سکتے ہیں، جس سے یہ عمل قدرتی محسوس ہوتا ہے چاہے وہ کہیں بھی کام کریں۔

ChiefOnboarding کو اپنے VPS پر خود ہوسٹ کرنے سے حساس ملازم ڈیٹا مکمل طور پر آپ کے کنٹرول میں رہتا ہے، بغیر کسی فی سیٹ فیس اور بغیر کسی وینڈر لاک-اِن کے۔ یہ متعدد زبانوں اور ٹائم زونز کو سپورٹ کرتا ہے، جو اسے تقسیم شدہ اور بین الاقوامی ٹیموں کے لیے عملی بناتا ہے۔

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of ChiefOnboarding

Automated workflows

Trigger tasks, reminders, and account provisioning automatically based on onboarding milestones and configurable timelines.

Slack bot integration

New hires can complete tasks and access resources directly inside Slack without switching to a separate web portal.

Pre-boarding sequences

Start the onboarding process before the first day with automated pre-boarding checklists and welcome communications.

Multi-language support

Serve distributed and international teams with built-in support for multiple languages and timezone-aware scheduling.

Task and resource tracking

Assign tasks, share documents, and oversee completion throughout the entire onboarding journey from a single dashboard.

Why run ChiefOnboarding on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

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Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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