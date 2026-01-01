Cheshire Cat AI is an open-source framework designed for creating production-ready AI agents as a microservice. Usually, one might stitch together different libraries for memory, tools, and conversational forms. However, the Cat offers an API-first runtime that comes with a built-in Qdrant vector store, a plugin system, event hooks, and function calling. This means a single agent can efficiently power a chatbot, an internal tool, or even a customer-facing assistant, all from one backend.

This framework is model-agnostic, meaning it works seamlessly with any LangChain-compatible LLM and embedder. This includes popular options like OpenAI, Anthropic, Ollama, and even self-hosted models. Furthermore, by self-hosting on your own VPS, you retain complete control over conversation history, embeddings, and plugin code. It also provides multiuser support and granular permissions, making it ideal for team deployments.