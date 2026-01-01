Chatpad AI is a clean, open-source web interface for OpenAI's GPT models that keeps every conversation and API key stored in the browser's local storage rather than on external servers. There is no tracking, no cookies, and no server-side logging — your prompts and responses go directly from your browser to the OpenAI API and nowhere else.

Self-hosting Chatpad AI gives teams a shared, always-available ChatGPT interface on company infrastructure, centralizing API usage billing and providing reliable access independent of OpenAI's consumer service availability or policy changes.