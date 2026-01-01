Deploy Chatpad AI in one click installation.
Privacy-focused ChatGPT interface that stores all conversations locally with no tracking or data collection.
Choose a VPS plan for Chatpad AI
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Chatpad AI
Chatpad AI is a clean, open-source web interface for OpenAI's GPT models that keeps every conversation and API key stored in the browser's local storage rather than on external servers. There is no tracking, no cookies, and no server-side logging — your prompts and responses go directly from your browser to the OpenAI API and nowhere else.
Self-hosting Chatpad AI gives teams a shared, always-available ChatGPT interface on company infrastructure, centralizing API usage billing and providing reliable access independent of OpenAI's consumer service availability or policy changes.
Key features of Chatpad AI
Local Data Storage
All conversations and API keys live in your browser's local storage, so no third-party service ever sees your prompts or responses.
No Account Required
Add your OpenAI API key in settings and start chatting immediately — no sign-up, no subscriptions, no usage warnings interrupting your workflow.
Conversation Export
Export and import conversations as files so you can back up important chats or continue them after switching devices.
Clean Focused Interface
A distraction-free design removes premium upsells and feature gates, keeping the focus entirely on the conversation.
Multi-Model Support
Switch between GPT-4, GPT-4 Turbo, GPT-3.5 Turbo, and other OpenAI models from the same interface without changing tools.
Why run Chatpad AI on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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