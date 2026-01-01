Deploy ByteChef with one-click installation.
Open-source low-code platform for API integration and workflow automation with 200+ built-in connectors.
Choose a VPS plan for ByteChef
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with ByteChef
ByteChef is an open-source, low-code platform that lets teams build API integrations and automate workflows across SaaS applications, internal APIs, and databases through a visual editor. With support for over 200 components and multiple programming languages, both technical and non-technical users can construct sophisticated automations without writing extensive code.
Self-hosting ByteChef on your own VPS keeps your workflow logic, credentials, and business data entirely under your control — no vendor access, no usage-based pricing, and no dependency on a third-party automation cloud.
Key features of ByteChef
بصری ورک فلو ایڈیٹر
Design complex automation flows with a drag-and-drop interface, making integration accessible without deep coding expertise.
200+ Pre-Built Connectors
Connect to popular SaaS apps, databases, and APIs instantly without building custom integrations from scratch.
Multi-Language Support
Write custom logic in Java, JavaScript, Python, or Ruby so developers can extend workflows in the language they already know.
AI-Ready Architecture
Built-in AI components enable teams to integrate intelligent decision-making into their automations, without requiring a separate AI infrastructure.
Advanced Flow Controls
Conditions, switches, loops, and parallel execution give precise control over how complex business logic runs.
Why run ByteChef on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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