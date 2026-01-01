BroadcastChannel ko aik click mein install karein.
کسی بھی پبلک ٹیلیگرام چینل کو SEO-فرینڈلی مائیکروبلاگ میں تبدیل کریں جس میں کوئی کلائنٹ جاوا اسکرپٹ نہ ہو اور خودکار RSS فیڈز ہوں۔
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with BroadcastChannel
BroadcastChannel is an open-source Astro-powered platform that converts public Telegram channels into fully-featured microblogs. Instead of maintaining a traditional CMS, you write posts in Telegram and BroadcastChannel generates a fast, SEO-optimised website your audience can browse. Every message becomes a page with proper metadata, a sitemap, and dual RSS feeds in XML and JSON formats for feed readers and content aggregators.
Self-hosting on your own VPS gives you a custom domain and full control over your published content, without depending on Vercel, Cloudflare Pages, or any other third-party hosting platform. The resulting site sends zero JavaScript to the browser — fast on any connection and highly friendly to search engine crawlers.
Key features of BroadcastChannel
Telegram as CMS
Write posts in Telegram as usual — BroadcastChannel fetches and publishes them to your site automatically without any extra steps.
Zero Client JavaScript
Pages are fully server-rendered with no JavaScript sent to the browser, producing fast load times and strong SEO scores.
Built-in RSS Feeds
Every blog automatically gets XML and JSON RSS feeds so readers can subscribe through any feed aggregator or reader app.
SEO and Sitemaps
Auto-generated sitemaps, clean URLs, and proper meta tags make your content discoverable through search engines from day one.
Social Link Integration
Link Telegram, Twitter, GitHub, Mastodon, Bluesky, and Discord profiles from the site navigation without writing any custom code.
Why run BroadcastChannel on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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