Bionic GPT is an open-source on-premise replacement for ChatGPT, designed for organizations that need generative AI while keeping data strictly confidential. Built around a high-performance Rust core, it pairs a familiar ChatGPT-style interface with enterprise features like team workspaces, role-based access control, audit trails, and agentic Retrieval-Augmented Generation pipelines for any document format.

Self-hosting Bionic GPT on your VPS keeps prompts, chat history, embeddings, and uploaded documents inside infrastructure you control, with no per-seat fees or third-party data sharing. The platform connects to any OpenAI-compatible model — local Ollama instances or remote providers — and includes PostgreSQL with pgvector for semantic search plus a dedicated RAG engine for document ingestion and embedding generation.