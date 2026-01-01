Deploy Big-AGI in one click installation.
Professional multi-model AI workspace supporting 500+ models across 20+ providers with built-in parallel model comparison.
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What you can build with Big-AGI
Big-AGI ایک اوپن سورس AI ورک اسپیس ہے جو ایسے پروفیشنلز کے لیے بنایا گیا ہے جنہیں اپنی AI تعاملات پر سنجیدہ کنٹرول کی ضرورت ہے۔ OpenAI، Anthropic، Google Gemini، Groq، Mistral، اور 15+ دیگر فراہم کنندگان کے لیے اپنی API کیز کو منسلک کریں تاکہ ایک ہی انٹرفیس سے 500 سے زیادہ ماڈلز تک رسائی حاصل کی جا سکے — بغیر کسی مڈل مین مارک اپ اور پلیٹ فارم سبسکرپشن فیس کے، سوائے اس کے جو آپ براہ راست اپنے فراہم کنندگان کو ادا کرتے ہیں۔
اس کی دستخطی بیم فیچر ایک ہی پرامپٹ کو بیک وقت متعدد ماڈلز پر چلاتا ہے اور بہترین جوابات کو ذہانت سے ضم کرتا ہے، جس سے ہائی اسٹیکس ٹاسکس پر ہالوسینیشنز میں نمایاں کمی آتی ہے۔ اپنے VPS پر سیلف ہوسٹنگ ہر گفتگو اور API کی کو مکمل طور پر نجی رکھتی ہے، ٹیم تک رسائی کو محفوظ بنانے کے لیے اختیاری HTTP Basic Auth کے ساتھ۔
Key features of Big-AGI
Beam Multi-Model
Run any prompt across multiple AI models in parallel and merge the best responses — reducing hallucinations on complex or high-stakes tasks.
500+ Models
Connect OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, Groq, Mistral, OpenRouter, and 15+ other providers through one interface using your own API keys.
Local-First Privacy
Conversations and settings are stored in the browser, not on the server — your data never leaves your own infrastructure.
Web Search & Citations
Search the web within any chat and receive answers with source citations, powered by Google Custom Search or other configured providers.
Access Control
Apni self-hosted instance ko HTTP Basic Auth se mehfooz rakhen taake sirf authorized users hi aapki API keys aur conversation history tak rasai haasil kar saken.
Why run Big-AGI on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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