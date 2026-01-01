Up to 69% off for Apache Hop

Deploy Apache Hop with one-click installation.

Open-source visual data orchestration platform for designing pipelines and workflows that run anywhere.

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Rs.2,099 /mo
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Deploy Apache Hop with one-click installation.

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63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099 /mo
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Renews at Rs.3,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
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62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699 /mo
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Renews at Rs.4,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699 /mo
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Renews at Rs.8,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399 /mo
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Renews at Rs.14,799/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.3,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.4,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.8,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.14,799/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Apache Hop

Apache Hop (Hop Orchestration Platform) is an open-source data integration and orchestration project incubated and graduated at the Apache Software Foundation as the modern successor to Pentaho Data Integration (Kettle). It lets data engineers visually design pipelines and workflows that move and transform data across files, databases, message queues, cloud warehouses, and SaaS APIs without writing custom code.

This template deploys Hop Web, the browser-based version of the Hop GUI running on Apache Tomcat. Self-hosting Hop on your own VPS keeps every connection string, credential, and intermediate dataset on infrastructure you control, with no per-user, per-pipeline, or row-volume fees common to commercial ETL platforms.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Apache Hop

Visual pipeline designer

Drag-and-drop editor with over 200 transforms and actions, covering files, databases, APIs, message queues, and data quality checks — no Java or Python required to build production pipelines.

Browser-based GUI

The same Hop GUI experience as the desktop client, delivered through Tomcat so teams can design pipelines from any browser without local Java installs.

Engine-agnostic execution

Design once and run pipelines on the native Hop engine, Apache Spark, Apache Flink, or Google Cloud Dataflow through the Apache Beam runner abstraction.

Metadata-driven workflows

Reuse connections, run configurations, pipeline templates, and unit tests as first-class metadata objects checked into git alongside the pipeline definitions.

Built-in data lineage

Every transform records inputs, outputs, and field mappings so analysts can trace a column back to its source files or tables across complex multi-step workflows.

Why run Apache Hop on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Gad Iradufasha

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Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

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Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

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Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

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The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

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