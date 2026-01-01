agentmemory is open-source persistent memory for AI coding agents and any MCP-compatible client. It silently captures what your agent does each session, compresses it into searchable memory, and injects the right context into the next session so you stop re-explaining your architecture, re-discovering the same bugs, and re-teaching the same preferences.

Built on the iii engine with a 4-tier consolidation pipeline and hybrid BM25, vector, and graph search, agentmemory hits 95.2% retrieval accuracy on the LongMemEval-S benchmark while cutting context tokens by roughly 92%. Self-hosting on your own VPS keeps session transcripts, memories, and replay history on infrastructure you control, with no vendor cloud or per-agent metering.