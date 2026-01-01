Manage your Hostinger services from your IDE

With the Hostinger Connector, your AI coding assistant gets direct access to your infrastructure, so you can manage, deploy, and monitor without leaving your editor.

Install extension in VS Code

Click Install in VS Code to open Hostinger Connector directly in your IDE. Install the extension and connect your account with a one-click browser authentication.
Install in VS CodeSee documentation
Install extension in VS Code

See what your IDE can ship with Hostinger

Turn a screenshot into a live website

Paste a landing page screenshot into your IDE, let AI recreate the page, then publish it directly to Hostinger. No switching tools or tabs, just capture, code, and deploy from your IDE.
Install extension

Launch a ready-made WordPress site for any use case

Launch a WordPress site with pre-selected plugins and settings, ready for your exact use case.

Create custom WordPress plugins from your AI workflow

Create and deploy custom WordPress plugins or site features directly from your AI coding workflow.

Give your AI secure access to your infrastructure

No more switching between tabs. Hostinger Connector gives your AI agent scoped, secure access right where you already work.
AI-powered management

AI-powered management

Let your AI agent manage databases, configure DNS, and control server settings via MCP, with securely scoped access.

Secure by default

Secure by default

OAuth authentication means no manual key management and no credentials stored in config files.

Zero context switching

Zero context switching

Work from one place instead of switching between your terminal, browser tabs, and IDE.

See what your IDE can do with Hostinger

Spin up infrastructure from chat

Deploy VPSs, choose operating systems, and manage firewalls without leaving the conversation.

Deploy sites from your editor

Push code and publish WordPress or static sites in one flow without leaving your IDE.

Monitor servers in real time

Check CPU, memory, and bandwidth usage. Scan for malware, and restore backups from chat.

Manage domains with prompts

Update DNS records, connect domains, and manage routing with natural language.

Get your plan and manage it through your favorite IDE

Get started in complete confidence. Our 30-day money-back guarantee means it's risk-free.
MEEST POPULAIR
79% korting
Business
Meer tools en kracht om te groeien
 18,99
 3,99 /mnd

+2 mnd. gratis

Kies een plan
Krijg 48 maanden voor € 191,52 (normale prijs € 911,52) excl. BTW. Verlengbaar voor € 16,99/mnd.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Tot 50 websites
5 vibe coding credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB van 's werelds snelste NVMe-opslag
5 mailboxen per website - gratis gedurende 1 jaar

Business voordelen

Bouw met Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Bouwer, Horizons
Gratis domein voor 1 jaar
Beheerde SSL-certificaten
GRATIS
Intern wereldwijd CDN
GRATIS
GitHub-integratie met automatische implementaties
IDE-gebaseerde implementaties
NIEUW
Dagelijkse en on-demand back-ups
Webtoepassing Firewall
AI-bots voor verkeersmanagement
Onbeperkte bandbreedte
Beheerde MySQL-database
69% korting
Cloud Startup
20x meer kracht voor je websites met Cloud hosting
 25,99
 7,99 /mnd

+2 mnd. gratis

Kies een plan
Krijg 48 maanden voor € 383,52 (normale prijs € 1.247,52) excl. BTW. Verlengbaar voor € 23,99/mnd.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NIEUW
Tot 100 websites
5 vibe coding credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB van 's werelds snelste NVMe-opslag
10 mailboxen per website - gratis gedurende 1 jaar

Alles in Business, plus:

24/7 prioriteitsupport van experts
Krijg meer controle en stabiliteit met een dedicated IP-adres
Verwerk piekverkeer met een powerboost voor een week/maand
Hogere databaseprestaties & verbindingslimieten
MEEST POPULAIR
79% korting
Business
Meer tools en kracht om te groeien
 18,99
 3,99 /mnd

+2 mnd. gratis

Kies een plan
Krijg 48 maanden voor € 191,52 (normale prijs € 911,52) excl. BTW. Verlengbaar voor € 16,99/mnd.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Tot 50 websites
5 vibe coding credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB van 's werelds snelste NVMe-opslag
5 mailboxen per website - gratis gedurende 1 jaar

Business voordelen

Bouw met Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Bouwer, Horizons
Gratis domein voor 1 jaar
Beheerde SSL-certificaten
GRATIS
Intern wereldwijd CDN
GRATIS
GitHub-integratie met automatische implementaties
IDE-gebaseerde implementaties
NIEUW
Dagelijkse en on-demand back-ups
Webtoepassing Firewall
AI-bots voor verkeersmanagement
Onbeperkte bandbreedte
Beheerde MySQL-database
69% korting
Cloud Startup
20x meer kracht voor je websites met Cloud hosting
 25,99
 7,99 /mnd

+2 mnd. gratis

Kies een plan
Krijg 48 maanden voor € 383,52 (normale prijs € 1.247,52) excl. BTW. Verlengbaar voor € 23,99/mnd.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NIEUW
Tot 100 websites
5 vibe coding credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB van 's werelds snelste NVMe-opslag
10 mailboxen per website - gratis gedurende 1 jaar

Alles in Business, plus:

24/7 prioriteitsupport van experts
Krijg meer controle en stabiliteit met een dedicated IP-adres
Verwerk piekverkeer met een powerboost voor een week/maand
Hogere databaseprestaties & verbindingslimieten

De weergegeven prijs is het maandbedrag exclusief belastingen. De totale prijs voor het plan dat vooraf bij de checkout moet worden betaald, is inclusief het maandtarief vermenigvuldigd met het aantal maanden in jouw plan, plus eventuele van toepassing zijnde belastingen.

Hostinger API FAQs

Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about Hostinger API.

Where can I find the full API reference?

The complete API documentation, including all endpoints, request parameters, and response schemas, is available at developers.hostinger.com.

How do I authenticate with the Hostinger API?

Generate an API token from hPanel under API settings. Pass it as a Bearer token in the Authorization header of every request. Tokens are scoped per account and can be revoked at any time.

What can I manage through the API?

The Hostinger API covers Web Hosting, VPS, Domain, Reach (email marketing) and billing information. If you're using the MCP Connector, these same resources are exposed directly to your AI agent inside your IDE.

Is there a sandbox or test environment I can use?

Not at this time. All API calls interact with your live account, so use a dedicated test server or domain when experimenting.

Are there rate limits I should know about?

Yes. The API enforces rate limits to ensure fair usage. If you exceed them, you'll receive a 429 Too Many Requests response. Rate limit headers are included in every response to help you manage request timing. Exceeding the limit repeatedly may result in your IP being temporarily blocked.

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