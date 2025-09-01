Hostinger vs SiteGround

Compare what’s on offer from Hostinger and Siteground, to help choose which would be better for you.

What we offer at Hostinger

Build, manage, and grow your site with tools and support you can rely on, all included as standard.

Expert support.
Available 24/7

Access expert support whenever you need it. Our team responds in under 3 minutes on average and we're fluent in 8+ languages, so you can rely on simple, straightforward assistance.

Website migration.
Free, easy, fast

Simply fill in the Migration Request Form and we handle everything. Your site stays up and running throughout. No downtime. No data loss. No problem.

Powerful AI tools. And a human touch

Create a unique website in minutes with AI. Simply describe your site in a few sentences and AI will handle the rest. Use the drag-and-drop editor to fine-tune it, until you're ready to hit 'Go live'.

Owen Phillips

I could manage the hosting, domain name, and SSL certificate in one place, which was really refreshing.

Owen Phillips

gatefootforge.co.uk

Gabrielle Scarlett

Migrating to Hostinger was the best decision I ever made.

Gabrielle Scarlett

gabriellescarlett.com

Charlie Low and Dale Comely

We honestly reference Hostinger as the benchmark for our engineers when providing support.

Charlie Low and Dale Comely

nohma.com

Head-to-head comparison

Compare everything at a glance, including price, performance, and perks.
Hostinger
Siteground

Price*

Starts at ₦2,900.00/mo
Starts at US$ 2.99/mo

Free domain

Yes
Yes

Free privacy protection

Yes
Yes

Free website migration

Yes
Yes

Data centers

12
11

Multilingual support

Yes, 8+ languages
English only

Malware scanner

Yes
Yes

Free SSL security certificates

Yes
Yes

Backups

Yes, weekly/daily
Yes, daily

AI website builder

Yes
No

AI image generation

Yes
No

AI writing tools

Yes
No

Ecommerce features

Yes
Yes

*Date of comparison: Sep 1, 2025.

Discover why 4+ million website owners choose Hostinger

Don’t just take our word for it – find out what industry leaders say about Hostinger.
Review provider

Choose Hostinger if you want to host a start-up, small, or medium business website and need maximum value for money.

Review provider

Hostinger stands out as the better option for newbies and small businesses looking for a budget hosting.

Review provider

Hostinger is cheaper and faster than SiteGround, and offers more storage space and websites for its plans.

Try it for yourself. Risk-free

