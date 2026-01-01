FreshRSS is a powerful, lightweight RSS feed aggregator designed for self-hosting enthusiasts who want complete control over their news consumption. Built with PHP and requiring minimal resources, it provides a fast, efficient way to follow hundreds of websites without visiting each individually. With support for multiple users, each with their own subscriptions and reading preferences, FreshRSS is ideal for families, teams, or individuals managing diverse information sources. The platform's clean interface, extensive keyboard shortcuts, and mobile-responsive design make staying informed effortless across all your devices.

Common Use Cases

News enthusiasts use FreshRSS to aggregate content from multiple news sources, blogs, and publications into a unified reading experience. Software developers track project updates, technical blogs, and release notes across dozens of repositories and documentation sites. Content creators monitor competitors, industry trends, and inspiration sources through centralized feed management. Researchers aggregate academic publications, industry reports, and specialized publications for literature monitoring. Teams deploy multi-user instances to share curated feeds for collaborative knowledge management and trend tracking.

Key Features

Self-hosted RSS/Atom feed aggregation with privacy protection

Multi-user support with individual subscriptions and preferences

Mobile-responsive web interface for any device

Extensive keyboard shortcuts for power users

Advanced filtering and search across all feeds

Category and tag-based feed organization

Mark as favorite and sharing capabilities

Full article content fetching for truncated feeds

API support for third-party mobile readers (Fever, Google Reader API)

Plugin system for extended functionality

OPML import/export for feed management

Customizable themes and display options

Automatic feed updates with configurable intervals

Statistics and reading analytics

Low resource usage suitable for Raspberry Pi

