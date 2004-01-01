Deploy Redmine in one click installation.
Flexible open-source project management and issue tracking platform with custom workflows, Gantt charts, and Git integration.
Redmine向けVPSプランの料金表
どのプランでも充実の機能を完備
Redmineの活用例
Redmine is one of the most established open-source project management platforms, powering issue tracking and collaboration for thousands of organizations since 2006. Built with Ruby on Rails, it adapts to diverse methodologies — from agile development to traditional waterfall — through custom fields, issue types, statuses, and role-based permissions across unlimited projects.
Self-hosting Redmine eliminates per-user subscription fees and keeps your project history, wikis, attachments, and time tracking data entirely on your own infrastructure. This deployment pairs Redmine with a PostgreSQL backend for reliable, scalable data storage suitable for teams managing hundreds of concurrent issues and long-term project archives.
Redmineの主な機能
Custom Workflows
Define your own issue statuses, transitions, and permissions per project type so Redmine matches your team's actual process rather than forcing a preset methodology.
Gantt Charts
Visualize project timelines, milestones, and task dependencies in interactive Gantt views for scheduling and progress tracking across multiple projects.
Time Tracking
Log hours against issues and generate detailed reports for client billing, sprint reviews, or resource allocation analysis.
Repository Integration
Browse Git, SVN, and Mercurial commits alongside related issues so code changes are traceable directly to the requirements that drove them.
Plugin Ecosystem
Hundreds of community plugins extend Redmine with agile boards, helpdesk features, billing integrations, and additional reporting capabilities.
HostingerでRedmineを実行するメリットとは？
ワンクリックで公開
事前設定済みのセットアップのおかげで、導入後すぐにアプリケーションを起動できます。手動インストールや複雑な設定手順は不要です。
信頼できるセキュリティ対策
内蔵ファイアウォール、DDoS攻撃対策、継続的な監視機能で、アプリケーションを守ります。
組み込み型Dockerマネージャー
複数のDockerコンテナを1か所から実行・管理できるだけでなく、プロジェクトのデプロイ、更新、監視も簡単に行えます。
ワンクリックで公開
事前設定済みのセットアップのおかげで、導入後すぐにアプリケーションを起動できます。手動インストールや複雑な設定手順は不要です。
信頼できるセキュリティ対策
内蔵ファイアウォール、DDoS攻撃対策、継続的な監視機能で、アプリケーションを守ります。
組み込み型Dockerマネージャー
複数のDockerコンテナを1か所から実行・管理できるだけでなく、プロジェクトのデプロイ、更新、監視も簡単に行えます。
お客様の声
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Hostinger VPSでのN8NアップグレードをCarlaさんにサポートしていただきました。とてもプロフェッショナルで知識も豊富で、大変助かりました。
Hostinger VPSは本当に素晴らしいです。常に高速で、動作は安定しています。ダウンすることも、クラッシュすることもありません。
この会社にはとても満足しています。サービスの質は期待以上で、価格も他社の高額なVPSに比べて手頃ながら、プラン内容は充実しています。