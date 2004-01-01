Deploy Redis in one click installation.
The world's most widely deployed in-memory data store for caching, sessions, queues, and real-time workloads.
Redis向けVPSプランの料金表
どのプランでも充実の機能を完備
Redisの活用例
Redis is the world's most popular in-memory data structure store, trusted by millions of applications to deliver sub-millisecond read and write latency at any scale. It supports strings, hashes, lists, sets, sorted sets, bitmaps, and streams — making it the default caching and session layer for frameworks like Laravel, Django, Ruby on Rails, and Next.js.
This deployment runs Redis with password authentication enabled and periodic RDB snapshots for persistence, so your data survives container restarts. Running Redis on the same VPS as your application eliminates network round-trips between app and cache, often reducing cache hit times to under 0.1ms, and gives you full control over memory limits, eviction policies, and connection settings without the cost of managed Redis services.
Redisの主な機能
Sub-Millisecond Latency
Single-threaded event-loop architecture delivers consistent low-latency reads and writes regardless of dataset size or concurrent connection count.
Rich Data Structures
Strings, hashes, lists, sets, sorted sets, bitmaps, and streams cover caching, leaderboards, queues, and analytics in a single data store.
Built-In Pub/Sub
Native publish/subscribe messaging lets services broadcast real-time events to multiple subscribers without an additional message broker.
Configurable Persistence
RDB snapshots and append-only file logging give you control over the durability/performance trade-off for your specific workload.
Framework Native Support
Laravel, Django, Rails, Next.js, and most major frameworks treat Redis as a first-class dependency for caching, sessions, and job queues.
HostingerでRedisを実行するメリットとは？
ワンクリックで公開
事前設定済みのセットアップのおかげで、導入後すぐにアプリケーションを起動できます。手動インストールや複雑な設定手順は不要です。
信頼できるセキュリティ対策
内蔵ファイアウォール、DDoS攻撃対策、継続的な監視機能で、アプリケーションを守ります。
組み込み型Dockerマネージャー
複数のDockerコンテナを1か所から実行・管理できるだけでなく、プロジェクトのデプロイ、更新、監視も簡単に行えます。
ワンクリックで公開
事前設定済みのセットアップのおかげで、導入後すぐにアプリケーションを起動できます。手動インストールや複雑な設定手順は不要です。
信頼できるセキュリティ対策
内蔵ファイアウォール、DDoS攻撃対策、継続的な監視機能で、アプリケーションを守ります。
組み込み型Dockerマネージャー
複数のDockerコンテナを1か所から実行・管理できるだけでなく、プロジェクトのデプロイ、更新、監視も簡単に行えます。
お客様の声
HostingerのVPSホスティングには大変満足しています！稼働率は常にトップレベルで、サイトはスムーズに稼働しています。困った時はいつでもテクニカルサポートチームが、スピーディーで親切に役立つ情報を提供してくれます。
Hostingerは全体的にとてもスムーズです。AIチャットボットに加え、AIで解決できない場合は人間がチャットですぐフォローしてくれます。VPSも快調で、アップダウンがなく安定しています。開発チームと関係者の皆さんに感謝しています！これからもよろしくお願いします🚀
やっと満足のいくVPSホスティング会社を見つけました！料金は手頃で、ポータルは無駄な時間を取られず使いやすく、バックアップもシームレスです。サポートも充実していて信頼性も高く、全体的にとても安定しています。
セルフホストしているn8nインスタンスにアクセスできなくなり、Hostingerのサポートに連絡しましたが、その対応には感心しました。KodeeとサポートチームのMohammadさんが、とても丁寧かつ的確にサポートしてくれました。
Hostinger VPSでのN8NアップグレードをCarlaさんにサポートしていただきました。とてもプロフェッショナルで知識も豊富で、大変助かりました。
Hostinger VPSは本当に素晴らしいです。常に高速で、動作は安定しています。ダウンすることも、クラッシュすることもありません。
この会社にはとても満足しています。サービスの質は期待以上で、価格も他社の高額なVPSに比べて手頃ながら、プラン内容は充実しています。