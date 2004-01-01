Deploy PostgreSQL in one click installation.
The world's most advanced open-source relational database — trusted for over 35 years for reliability, ACID compliance, and powerful SQL features.
PostgreSQL向けVPSプランの料金表
どのプランでも充実の機能を完備
PostgreSQLの活用例
PostgreSQL is a battle-tested open-source relational database that handles everything from simple web-app backends to enterprise data warehouses. It supports the full SQL standard alongside JSON, arrays, full-text search, geospatial data via PostGIS, and hundreds of extensions — giving you the flexibility to model any kind of data without switching databases.
Running PostgreSQL on your own VPS means dedicated CPU and memory for query workloads, full control over configuration tuning and extension installation, and complete data sovereignty with no per-query cloud charges or storage caps imposed by managed services.
PostgreSQLの主な機能
ACID Compliance
Every transaction is fully atomic, consistent, isolated, and durable, so your data stays correct even during concurrent writes, crashes, or partial failures.
JSON & Hybrid Schemas
Store and query structured relational data alongside flexible JSONB documents in the same database, eliminating the need for a separate NoSQL store.
Advanced Indexing
B-tree, Hash, GiST, GIN, and BRIN indexes let you tune query performance for any access pattern — from simple lookups to full-text search and geospatial queries.
Rich Extension Ecosystem
PostGIS for geospatial data, pg_vector for AI embeddings, and hundreds of community extensions make PostgreSQL adaptable to virtually any use case.
Streaming Replication
Built-in logical and physical replication supports high-availability standby servers and point-in-time recovery for mission-critical production workloads.
HostingerでPostgreSQLを実行するメリットとは？
ワンクリックで公開
事前設定済みのセットアップのおかげで、導入後すぐにアプリケーションを起動できます。手動インストールや複雑な設定手順は不要です。
信頼できるセキュリティ対策
内蔵ファイアウォール、DDoS攻撃対策、継続的な監視機能で、アプリケーションを守ります。
組み込み型Dockerマネージャー
複数のDockerコンテナを1か所から実行・管理できるだけでなく、プロジェクトのデプロイ、更新、監視も簡単に行えます。
ワンクリックで公開
事前設定済みのセットアップのおかげで、導入後すぐにアプリケーションを起動できます。手動インストールや複雑な設定手順は不要です。
信頼できるセキュリティ対策
内蔵ファイアウォール、DDoS攻撃対策、継続的な監視機能で、アプリケーションを守ります。
組み込み型Dockerマネージャー
複数のDockerコンテナを1か所から実行・管理できるだけでなく、プロジェクトのデプロイ、更新、監視も簡単に行えます。
お客様の声
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Hostinger VPSでのN8NアップグレードをCarlaさんにサポートしていただきました。とてもプロフェッショナルで知識も豊富で、大変助かりました。
Hostinger VPSは本当に素晴らしいです。常に高速で、動作は安定しています。ダウンすることも、クラッシュすることもありません。
この会社にはとても満足しています。サービスの質は期待以上で、価格も他社の高額なVPSに比べて手頃ながら、プラン内容は充実しています。