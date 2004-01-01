Deploy qBittorrent in one click installation.
Free, open-source BitTorrent client with a full-featured web interface and RSS-based automated downloading.
qBittorrent向けVPSプランの料金表
どのプランでも充実の機能を完備
qBittorrentの活用例
qBittorrent is a free, open-source BitTorrent client that delivers professional-grade features without advertisements, bundled software, or privacy-compromising telemetry. Originally built as a lightweight alternative to bloated commercial torrent clients, it combines sequential downloading, bandwidth scheduling, IP filtering, and an integrated search engine in a clean interface.
Running qBittorrent on a VPS provides always-on downloading and seeding with datacenter-grade bandwidth, removes the impact on home network performance during large transfers, and integrates seamlessly with media automation tools like Sonarr, Radarr, and Lidarr for hands-free library management.
qBittorrentの主な機能
Browser-Based Web UI
Manage torrents from any device through a full-featured web interface that mirrors the desktop experience without installing extra software.
RSS Automation
Subscribe to RSS feeds and define download rules so new releases matching your criteria are fetched automatically without manual searching.
Sequential Downloading
Download files in order so media can be previewed while the rest of the torrent is still transferring, useful for large video files.
Privacy Controls
Built-in IP filtering, encryption options, and zero telemetry keep your download activity private without relying on third-party add-ons.
Automation Integration
REST API and category-based path routing connect qBittorrent directly to Sonarr, Radarr, and Lidarr for fully automated media pipelines.
HostingerでqBittorrentを実行するメリットとは？
ワンクリックで公開
事前設定済みのセットアップのおかげで、導入後すぐにアプリケーションを起動できます。手動インストールや複雑な設定手順は不要です。
信頼できるセキュリティ対策
内蔵ファイアウォール、DDoS攻撃対策、継続的な監視機能で、アプリケーションを守ります。
組み込み型Dockerマネージャー
複数のDockerコンテナを1か所から実行・管理できるだけでなく、プロジェクトのデプロイ、更新、監視も簡単に行えます。
ワンクリックで公開
事前設定済みのセットアップのおかげで、導入後すぐにアプリケーションを起動できます。手動インストールや複雑な設定手順は不要です。
信頼できるセキュリティ対策
内蔵ファイアウォール、DDoS攻撃対策、継続的な監視機能で、アプリケーションを守ります。
組み込み型Dockerマネージャー
複数のDockerコンテナを1か所から実行・管理できるだけでなく、プロジェクトのデプロイ、更新、監視も簡単に行えます。
お客様の声
HostingerのVPSホスティングには大変満足しています！稼働率は常にトップレベルで、サイトはスムーズに稼働しています。困った時はいつでもテクニカルサポートチームが、スピーディーで親切に役立つ情報を提供してくれます。
Hostingerは全体的にとてもスムーズです。AIチャットボットに加え、AIで解決できない場合は人間がチャットですぐフォローしてくれます。VPSも快調で、アップダウンがなく安定しています。開発チームと関係者の皆さんに感謝しています！これからもよろしくお願いします🚀
やっと満足のいくVPSホスティング会社を見つけました！料金は手頃で、ポータルは無駄な時間を取られず使いやすく、バックアップもシームレスです。サポートも充実していて信頼性も高く、全体的にとても安定しています。
セルフホストしているn8nインスタンスにアクセスできなくなり、Hostingerのサポートに連絡しましたが、その対応には感心しました。KodeeとサポートチームのMohammadさんが、とても丁寧かつ的確にサポートしてくれました。
Hostinger VPSでのN8NアップグレードをCarlaさんにサポートしていただきました。とてもプロフェッショナルで知識も豊富で、大変助かりました。
Hostinger VPSは本当に素晴らしいです。常に高速で、動作は安定しています。ダウンすることも、クラッシュすることもありません。
この会社にはとても満足しています。サービスの質は期待以上で、価格も他社の高額なVPSに比べて手頃ながら、プラン内容は充実しています。