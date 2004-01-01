Deploy ntfy in one click installation.
Lightweight self-hosted push notification server — send alerts to any device with a single HTTP request, no SDK or account needed.
ntfy向けVPSプランの料金表
どのプランでも充実の機能を完備
ntfyの活用例
ntfy is a simple, open-source push notification service that turns a plain HTTP POST into an instant alert on your phone, desktop, or browser. There are no accounts to create, no SDKs to install, and no complex integrations — just publish a message to a topic URL and subscribed clients receive it immediately via the official Android, iOS, or web app.
Self-hosting ntfy on your VPS removes rate limits, eliminates data collection, and makes every script, cron job, and self-hosted application on your infrastructure observable with a single curl command — no dependency on commercial push services that can change pricing or terms.
ntfyの主な機能
Simple HTTP API
Send a notification with a single curl command — no SDK, library, or account registration required, making integration trivially easy from any language or tool.
Topic-Based Routing
Organize alerts by topic so different scripts, apps, and automations publish to separate channels and subscribers receive only what they care about.
Mobile and Web Apps
Official Android and iOS apps deliver push notifications instantly, while built-in web push support means you can receive alerts in any browser without an app.
Rich Notification Options
Set titles, priorities, emoji tags, action buttons, and file attachments so every alert carries the context needed to act without opening a dashboard.
Access Control
Protect topics with per-user read/write permissions and optional authentication, keeping private alerts away from unauthorized subscribers.
Hostingerでntfyを実行するメリットとは？
ワンクリックで公開
事前設定済みのセットアップのおかげで、導入後すぐにアプリケーションを起動できます。手動インストールや複雑な設定手順は不要です。
信頼できるセキュリティ対策
内蔵ファイアウォール、DDoS攻撃対策、継続的な監視機能で、アプリケーションを守ります。
組み込み型Dockerマネージャー
複数のDockerコンテナを1か所から実行・管理できるだけでなく、プロジェクトのデプロイ、更新、監視も簡単に行えます。
ワンクリックで公開
事前設定済みのセットアップのおかげで、導入後すぐにアプリケーションを起動できます。手動インストールや複雑な設定手順は不要です。
信頼できるセキュリティ対策
内蔵ファイアウォール、DDoS攻撃対策、継続的な監視機能で、アプリケーションを守ります。
組み込み型Dockerマネージャー
複数のDockerコンテナを1か所から実行・管理できるだけでなく、プロジェクトのデプロイ、更新、監視も簡単に行えます。
お客様の声
HostingerのVPSホスティングには大変満足しています！稼働率は常にトップレベルで、サイトはスムーズに稼働しています。困った時はいつでもテクニカルサポートチームが、スピーディーで親切に役立つ情報を提供してくれます。
Hostingerは全体的にとてもスムーズです。AIチャットボットに加え、AIで解決できない場合は人間がチャットですぐフォローしてくれます。VPSも快調で、アップダウンがなく安定しています。開発チームと関係者の皆さんに感謝しています！これからもよろしくお願いします🚀
やっと満足のいくVPSホスティング会社を見つけました！料金は手頃で、ポータルは無駄な時間を取られず使いやすく、バックアップもシームレスです。サポートも充実していて信頼性も高く、全体的にとても安定しています。
セルフホストしているn8nインスタンスにアクセスできなくなり、Hostingerのサポートに連絡しましたが、その対応には感心しました。KodeeとサポートチームのMohammadさんが、とても丁寧かつ的確にサポートしてくれました。
Hostinger VPSでのN8NアップグレードをCarlaさんにサポートしていただきました。とてもプロフェッショナルで知識も豊富で、大変助かりました。
Hostinger VPSは本当に素晴らしいです。常に高速で、動作は安定しています。ダウンすることも、クラッシュすることもありません。
この会社にはとても満足しています。サービスの質は期待以上で、価格も他社の高額なVPSに比べて手頃ながら、プラン内容は充実しています。