Deploy Kanboard in one click installation.
Free, open-source Kanban project management with customizable boards, swimlanes, and built-in time tracking.
Kanboard向けVPSプランの料金表
どのプランでも充実の機能を完備
Kanboardの活用例
Kanboard is a focused, open-source Kanban project management tool that keeps workflow visualization simple and effective. Teams get customizable boards with swimlanes, work-in-progress limits, task management with subtasks and attachments, time tracking, and built-in analytics — all in a clean interface without unnecessary complexity.
Self-hosting Kanboard on your own VPS means project data, client information, and internal roadmaps stay entirely under your control. There are no per-seat fees, no storage limits, and no vendor lock-in — just a reliable, extensible tool that scales with your team through plugins, webhooks, and a full REST API.
Kanboardの主な機能
Visual Kanban Boards
Customizable columns, swimlanes, and work-in-progress limits give teams clear visibility of workflow bottlenecks and capacity.
Task Management
Manage tasks with subtasks, file attachments, comments, custom fields, time estimates, and automatic recurrence rules.
Built-In Analytics
Cumulative flow diagrams, burn charts, and lead time reports provide data-driven insight into team throughput and process efficiency.
Flexible Authentication
Support LDAP, OAuth, SAML, and two-factor authentication so Kanboard integrates with your existing identity management infrastructure.
Automation & API
Trigger actions automatically based on board events, connect via webhooks, or build custom integrations using the comprehensive REST API.
HostingerでKanboardを実行するメリットとは？
ワンクリックで公開
事前設定済みのセットアップのおかげで、導入後すぐにアプリケーションを起動できます。手動インストールや複雑な設定手順は不要です。
信頼できるセキュリティ対策
内蔵ファイアウォール、DDoS攻撃対策、継続的な監視機能で、アプリケーションを守ります。
組み込み型Dockerマネージャー
複数のDockerコンテナを1か所から実行・管理できるだけでなく、プロジェクトのデプロイ、更新、監視も簡単に行えます。
ワンクリックで公開
事前設定済みのセットアップのおかげで、導入後すぐにアプリケーションを起動できます。手動インストールや複雑な設定手順は不要です。
信頼できるセキュリティ対策
内蔵ファイアウォール、DDoS攻撃対策、継続的な監視機能で、アプリケーションを守ります。
組み込み型Dockerマネージャー
複数のDockerコンテナを1か所から実行・管理できるだけでなく、プロジェクトのデプロイ、更新、監視も簡単に行えます。
お客様の声
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Hostingerは全体的にとてもスムーズです。AIチャットボットに加え、AIで解決できない場合は人間がチャットですぐフォローしてくれます。VPSも快調で、アップダウンがなく安定しています。開発チームと関係者の皆さんに感謝しています！これからもよろしくお願いします🚀
やっと満足のいくVPSホスティング会社を見つけました！料金は手頃で、ポータルは無駄な時間を取られず使いやすく、バックアップもシームレスです。サポートも充実していて信頼性も高く、全体的にとても安定しています。
セルフホストしているn8nインスタンスにアクセスできなくなり、Hostingerのサポートに連絡しましたが、その対応には感心しました。KodeeとサポートチームのMohammadさんが、とても丁寧かつ的確にサポートしてくれました。
Hostinger VPSでのN8NアップグレードをCarlaさんにサポートしていただきました。とてもプロフェッショナルで知識も豊富で、大変助かりました。
Hostinger VPSは本当に素晴らしいです。常に高速で、動作は安定しています。ダウンすることも、クラッシュすることもありません。
この会社にはとても満足しています。サービスの質は期待以上で、価格も他社の高額なVPSに比べて手頃ながら、プラン内容は充実しています。