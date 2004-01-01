Deploy Juxtapose in one click installation.
Self-hosted notification router that forwards webhook events from dev tools to Slack, Google Chat, and more.
Juxtapose向けVPSプランの料金表
どのプランでも充実の機能を完備
Juxtaposeの活用例
Juxtapose is a self-hosted notification routing service that receives webhook events from development and operations tools — Jira, Bitbucket, Docker Hub, Jenkins, Zendesk, and Gerrit — and delivers formatted alerts to your preferred messaging platform. A Liquid-based template engine lets each user customize notification content and apply filtering rules, so teams only receive the alerts that matter to them.
Self-hosting Juxtapose on your own VPS keeps potentially sensitive notification payloads — commit messages, ticket details, build logs — entirely within your infrastructure. There are no per-notification fees, no rate limits, and no dependency on third-party routing services that may change pricing or discontinue support for your tools.
Juxtaposeの主な機能
Webhook Ingestion
Receive events from Jira, Bitbucket, Docker Hub, Jenkins, Zendesk, and Gerrit with pre-built parsers for each service.
Multi-Platform Delivery
Route notifications to Slack, Google Chat, Jabber/XMPP, and Pushover, reaching teams wherever they communicate.
Liquid Template Engine
Customize notification messages with Liquid templates and built-in modifiers, shaping exactly what information each alert contains.
Per-User Filtering Rules
Each user defines their own filtering rules based on incoming data fields, eliminating alert fatigue from irrelevant project activity.
LDAP Authentication
Integrate with existing LDAP directories for centralized user management and single sign-on across enterprise environments.
HostingerでJuxtaposeを実行するメリットとは？
ワンクリックで公開
事前設定済みのセットアップのおかげで、導入後すぐにアプリケーションを起動できます。手動インストールや複雑な設定手順は不要です。
信頼できるセキュリティ対策
内蔵ファイアウォール、DDoS攻撃対策、継続的な監視機能で、アプリケーションを守ります。
組み込み型Dockerマネージャー
複数のDockerコンテナを1か所から実行・管理できるだけでなく、プロジェクトのデプロイ、更新、監視も簡単に行えます。
ワンクリックで公開
事前設定済みのセットアップのおかげで、導入後すぐにアプリケーションを起動できます。手動インストールや複雑な設定手順は不要です。
信頼できるセキュリティ対策
内蔵ファイアウォール、DDoS攻撃対策、継続的な監視機能で、アプリケーションを守ります。
組み込み型Dockerマネージャー
複数のDockerコンテナを1か所から実行・管理できるだけでなく、プロジェクトのデプロイ、更新、監視も簡単に行えます。
お客様の声
HostingerのVPSホスティングには大変満足しています！稼働率は常にトップレベルで、サイトはスムーズに稼働しています。困った時はいつでもテクニカルサポートチームが、スピーディーで親切に役立つ情報を提供してくれます。
Hostingerは全体的にとてもスムーズです。AIチャットボットに加え、AIで解決できない場合は人間がチャットですぐフォローしてくれます。VPSも快調で、アップダウンがなく安定しています。開発チームと関係者の皆さんに感謝しています！これからもよろしくお願いします🚀
やっと満足のいくVPSホスティング会社を見つけました！料金は手頃で、ポータルは無駄な時間を取られず使いやすく、バックアップもシームレスです。サポートも充実していて信頼性も高く、全体的にとても安定しています。
セルフホストしているn8nインスタンスにアクセスできなくなり、Hostingerのサポートに連絡しましたが、その対応には感心しました。KodeeとサポートチームのMohammadさんが、とても丁寧かつ的確にサポートしてくれました。
Hostinger VPSでのN8NアップグレードをCarlaさんにサポートしていただきました。とてもプロフェッショナルで知識も豊富で、大変助かりました。
Hostinger VPSは本当に素晴らしいです。常に高速で、動作は安定しています。ダウンすることも、クラッシュすることもありません。
この会社にはとても満足しています。サービスの質は期待以上で、価格も他社の高額なVPSに比べて手頃ながら、プラン内容は充実しています。