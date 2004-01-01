Deploy Jupyter Notebook in one click installation.
Interactive web environment for writing and executing live code, data analysis, and visualizations in one document.
Jupyter Notebook向けVPSプランの料金表
どのプランでも充実の機能を完備
Jupyter Notebookの活用例
Jupyter Notebook is the cornerstone tool for interactive computing, combining executable code cells, rich text, mathematical equations, and inline visualizations in a single shareable document. It is the standard environment for data science, machine learning experimentation, and reproducible research across academia and industry.
Self-hosting Jupyter Notebook on a VPS removes cloud execution limits, protects sensitive datasets from third-party platforms, and gives you persistent storage that survives container restarts — so your notebooks, datasets, and experiment results are always where you left them.
Jupyter Notebookの主な機能
Live Code Execution
Run Python code cell-by-cell with immediate output, making iterative data exploration and debugging fast and intuitive.
Inline Visualizations
Render Matplotlib, Seaborn, and Plotly charts directly in the notebook alongside the code that generates them.
Reproducible Research
Combine code, Markdown explanations, and LaTeX equations in one document that captures both the analysis and the reasoning behind it.
Persistent Storage
Notebooks and datasets persist in a dedicated volume across container restarts, ensuring your work is never lost between sessions.
Token-Based Access
Protect your notebook environment with a configurable access token, keeping your data and code private on your public VPS.
HostingerでJupyter Notebookを実行するメリットとは？
ワンクリックで公開
事前設定済みのセットアップのおかげで、導入後すぐにアプリケーションを起動できます。手動インストールや複雑な設定手順は不要です。
信頼できるセキュリティ対策
内蔵ファイアウォール、DDoS攻撃対策、継続的な監視機能で、アプリケーションを守ります。
組み込み型Dockerマネージャー
複数のDockerコンテナを1か所から実行・管理できるだけでなく、プロジェクトのデプロイ、更新、監視も簡単に行えます。
ワンクリックで公開
事前設定済みのセットアップのおかげで、導入後すぐにアプリケーションを起動できます。手動インストールや複雑な設定手順は不要です。
信頼できるセキュリティ対策
内蔵ファイアウォール、DDoS攻撃対策、継続的な監視機能で、アプリケーションを守ります。
組み込み型Dockerマネージャー
複数のDockerコンテナを1か所から実行・管理できるだけでなく、プロジェクトのデプロイ、更新、監視も簡単に行えます。
お客様の声
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Hostinger VPSでのN8NアップグレードをCarlaさんにサポートしていただきました。とてもプロフェッショナルで知識も豊富で、大変助かりました。
Hostinger VPSは本当に素晴らしいです。常に高速で、動作は安定しています。ダウンすることも、クラッシュすることもありません。
この会社にはとても満足しています。サービスの質は期待以上で、価格も他社の高額なVPSに比べて手頃ながら、プラン内容は充実しています。